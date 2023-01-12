SUNOL – The small community of Sunol rose to the occasion last week when flood waters from a nearby creek wreaked havoc with the town’s only school on New Year’s Eve.
Sunol Glen Unified School District (SGUSD) Superintendent Molleen Barnes arrived at the scene early on Jan. 1, and said she was shocked at the destruction caused by Alameda Creek, which runs along the west side of the school property.
“There was eight to 12 inches of mud everywhere along our black top, garden and field area,” Barnes said. “The damage was extensive.”
Barnes said the floodwaters shifted and destroyed three portable classrooms that housed the school’s childcare program and art classes, along with all the contents inside. The school’s garden was washed away and perimeter fencing along the creek was damaged. Five shipping containers serving as storage were flooded and pushed onto the playground, where they tore up the foundation and bent a slide – all of which had recently undergone improvements using a $450,000 grant.
“The water did get into some back offices that are next to the field -- the facility supervisor’s office, the PE storage room and PE teacher’s office as well,” she continued.
Barnes immediately set to work, aided by school staff and board members. She notified the insurance agency and local elected officials, called a restoration management company, and oversaw a cleanup of the campus that would allow students to return from winter break on Jan. 9 as scheduled. Sunol Glen School families and alumni came to the school to help place sandbags, sort through damaged supplies and furniture, and make the campus safe for students.
The Sunol Glen Community Club (SGCC) also set up a GoFundMe, with a goal of raising $5,000. SGCC President Cheryl Thompson said the community response was more than anticipated.
“We didn’t want to ask for too much, but we are almost at $15,000. This is for anticipated repairs and replacement of items damaged in the flooding,” Thompson said. “We are extremely overwhelmed by the generosity of everyone, and the funds will go directly to the school where they are needed.”
Barnes also commended her staff for jumping into action and creatively responding to the situation as needed.
“COVID taught us to pivot, and we can pivot, and we will be able to provide excellent instruction to our students despite all of this,” she said. The students returned to campus this week as planned on Jan. 9; as of Tuesday, Jan. 10, there was no additional flooding.
SGUSD Trustee Peter “Ted” Romo said Barnes has taken the problems in hand, aided by the local community in a big way.
“Molly was on it immediately,” said Romo. “The level of community support for the school is amazing. Within days, there were some former students, who are now adults, who brought in a bobcat and cleaned up the mud and moved the shipping containers, and there was so much help from the community.”
In November, Sunol passed Measure J, a bond meant to repair and upgrade parts of the school. Romo said it is too early to know if planned expenditures could be affected by the damage, noting the destroyed portables were targets of Measure J funds.