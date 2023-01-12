LOGO - Sunol Glen Unified School District SGUSD

SUNOL – The small community of Sunol rose to the occasion last week when flood waters from a nearby creek wreaked havoc with the town’s only school on New Year’s Eve.

Sunol Glen Unified School District (SGUSD) Superintendent Molleen Barnes arrived at the scene early on Jan. 1, and said she was shocked at the destruction caused by Alameda Creek, which runs along the west side of the school property.