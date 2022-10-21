LOGO - Vote Unsplash Pixabay

SUNOL — Voters will decide next month whether to pass Measure J, a $10.9 million bond that the Sunol Glen Unified School District (SGUSD) will use to “make safety and security improvements; renovate electrical, plumbing and HVAC (heating ventilation and air conditioning) systems; repair/replace leaky roofs; and construct a technology, engineering, and math lab,” according to the ballot language.

If passed, the bond would levy an annual amount of $52.10 per $100,000 of assessed value tax starting in fiscal year 2024 to 2025.