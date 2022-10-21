SUNOL — Voters will decide next month whether to pass Measure J, a $10.9 million bond that the Sunol Glen Unified School District (SGUSD) will use to “make safety and security improvements; renovate electrical, plumbing and HVAC (heating ventilation and air conditioning) systems; repair/replace leaky roofs; and construct a technology, engineering, and math lab,” according to the ballot language.
If passed, the bond would levy an annual amount of $52.10 per $100,000 of assessed value tax starting in fiscal year 2024 to 2025.
“Our main building is a hundred years old, and our cafeteria was built in the 1950s,” said Mike Picard, SGUSD board president. “Some of the other buildings were built in the 70s and basically, we need to do a bunch of critical repairs and upgrades to the school.”
Arguments against the measure, from the Libertarian Party of Alameda County and the Alameda County Taxpayers Association (ACTA), criticized the measure’s lack of project definition and loose accountability.
“It seems to me that the popular method across the county, if not the state, is a method of pretending to be specific and actually being vague,” said Marcus Crawley, ACTA president. “What we really want to see is a specific list of projects — not vague projects, not projects ‘such as’ this type, or projects like ‘repair roofs.’ They know exactly which roofs need to be replaced.”
Picard, while characterizing roof repair as a sufficiently specific project, explained further, “We have leaky roofs on three buildings and we’re not going to know (the repair extent) for sure until we look, start peeling (it) back.”
The school board will, should the measure pass, establish an independent citizens’ oversight committee to oversee bond proceeds expenditures, in addition to annual audits by the board.
“If the voters look at what we’ve done in the past — our track record, the 1999 bond — we said we were going to build a wing of classrooms to make it a K through eight,” said Picard. “We did that; we did it with the money that they provided us through their taxes. … We will continue to do the same in this future bond.”
Despite Crawley’s criticisms, he stressed the ACTA’s support of school improvements in general.
“Schools need to be upgraded and replaced and modernized and things like that,” he said. “And even occasionally, a new school needs to be built. And the only way they’re going to get built is with a school bond, but it needs to have good accountability. … If a ballot measure, like this one, has poor accountability, (voters) need to say, ‘no thanks.’”
Measure J follows a similar bond, Measure O, that asked for $9.5 million and failed to pass in 2020, garnering only 50.6% approval.
“That basically kind of took the wind out of my sails and I just go, ‘Well, I guess we’re not going to be able to make these repairs. We’re going to have to start figuring out how to do this,’” said Picard. “And then it was just earlier this year that I said, ‘No, I’m not going to give up. Let’s go back to the public.’”
In contrast to Measure O, taxes from this year’s bond measure will not overlap those from Sunol Glen’s previous bond, which expires next year, but instead continue the same tax rate through 2057.
The school district also scrapped plans for a new multi-purpose room in the current measure, following unpopular feedback in the wake of Measure O.
Measure J requires at least 55% of voters to vote yes in order to pass.