PLEASANTON — Superintendent Dr. David Haglund updated Pleasanton Unified School District (PUSD) families and stakeholders during the annual State of the District held at the Firehouse Arts Center in Pleasanton on Feb. 28.
Haglund took the opportunity to discuss the challenges and achievements of 2022, and gave an update on Measure I, passed by voters in November.
Haglund began by acknowledging the work to support students done by the Board of Trustees, Pleasanton City Council, and the district’s executive cabinet. He discussed the transition of the PUSD Board, thanking exiting board members Joan Larson and Mark Miller.
“Much of the work we will talk about today is founded in the vision of those two and previous board members – like Valerie Arkin, who is now on the city council, and Jamie Yee – all of whom contributed to our vision and shaped projects you will be seeing this morning as we talk,” Haglund said during the presentation. “I’m grateful to have worked with them and others for the past six years.”
The vision included bond-funded projects, increased community engagement and ensuring students feel connected to their schools.
After welcoming incoming board members Justin Brown and Laurie Walker, Haglund moved on to discuss the negative ramifications of distance learning, which he said are still being felt in classrooms.
“While the pandemic is behind us, the effects of remote learning and being isolated at home are ongoing,” he said. “Our teachers have been working diligently to meet students where they are at and give them the support they need to find success. It has been a huge lift, and we are grateful for their dedication.”
He said teachers continue to take guidance from the district’s organizational goals of personalized learning strategies, enhanced intervention and support, equity and inclusion, a professional culture and community engagement. The district also renewed its focus on student mental health and wellness, promoting equity and inclusion, and diversifying their workforce. Negative effects from the pandemic – such as loss of job or income, and little to no social interaction – are being studied across the globe, and Haglund said one glaring deficit is simple social skills in younger students in kindergarten through second grade.
“Social norms of interacting together, how to hold a pencil and function in a classroom, were missing when schools returned to in person learning,” Haglund said, noting that teachers had to address these gaps in learning and behavior. “This is life changing work we are engaging in and the amount of stress on the student and adult sides coming out of the pandemic have been almost insurmountable, so we have seen transitions, and they are not positive ones. We need to continue focusing on that.”
He discussed the management team’s work to address those needs at the beginning of the year, guided by the new equity policy the board adopted at the beginning of 2022. New programs were put in place, like the Boost Program, and a fresh focus on cultural diversity to make students feel connected to their schools.
In addition to focusing on fresh ideas on campus, the district offered education choices to support a variety of learning styles through the Educational Options Department and Pleasanton Virtual Academy. Haglund said there are options for students who prefer a different environment than a traditional school setting or require more flexibility. As part of the effort to support all students, PUSD is one of 30 California school districts partnering with University of California San Francisco to pilot a universal dyslexia screening program to assist efforts in providing support to developing readers.
The district also expanded access to Career and Technical Education (CTE) and vocational training to offer more career options to high schoolers.
“When we are talking about a career, we don’t just mean taking a job somewhere,” Haglund said. “We are taking about a trade that pays well and is a pathway some of our students have been very interested in.”
Haglund covered the district’s two active bond measures – I1, a $270 million bond passed in 2016 and nearly complete, and I, a $395 million bond passed in 2022 and meant to cover large scale projects state funding doesn’t cover.
Haglund said some recently completed I1 are refurbishments at Lydiksen Elementary and a science building at Hart Middle School.
“For the first time, Hart science teachers will have adequately sized instructional spaces,” he said. “They have ‘made do’ for far too long. It is exciting to know that our Huskies will finally have science spaces to support the fantastic team of teachers.”
The list of projects slated for Measure I funds were pulled from Tier One in the Facilities Master Plan (FMP) developed by the district in 2022. Pleasanton Unified School District (PUSD) Spokesperson Patrick Gannon said the district appreciated Pleasanton’s continued investment in students and the community. He also noted the oversight committee in place to manage expenditures from the 2016 bond will also oversee Measure I.
“We have identified some quick start projects that essentially will allow us to hit the ground running and get moving a little quicker,” Gannon said.
The quick start projects are the refurbishment of fields at Pleasanton’s middle schools, and the relocation of Horizon Preschool and the district’s infant and toddler care to the existing preschool at Harvest Park Middle School.
“This will expand their footprint and allow us to centralize services in one location,” said Gannon.
Moving from discussion of the bond, Haglund noted the importance of community-based action, saying examples could be found on all campuses in the district. He mentioned an Eagle Scout project to renovate a garden at Foothill High School, and benches funded by the Foothill Parent Teacher Association.
Finally, boundary adjustments for schools were discussed. Because of new school facilities and declining enrollment changes needed to be made.
“Since the Board provided direction to pause planning for a 10th elementary school, our Student Services and Business Services teams worked diligently to bring forward new school boundaries as a way to balance enrollment across our schools,” said Haglund. “This work is expected to be complete in the spring of 2023 and will be implemented in a slow roll throughout the coming year. We will be strategic in this process and work with current families to mitigate disruption. Flexibility will be provided, where possible, including the choice to remain at their current school or move to their new campus this fall.”
For more information on PUSD, visit www.pleasantonusd.net.