PLEASANTON — Superintendent Dr. David Haglund updated Pleasanton Unified School District (PUSD) families and stakeholders during the annual State of the District held at the Firehouse Arts Center in Pleasanton on Feb. 28.

Haglund took the opportunity to discuss the challenges and achievements of 2022, and gave an update on Measure I, passed by voters in November.