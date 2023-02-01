TRI-MEAUSRE D MILEY.tif

Supervisor Nate Miley, left

Alameda County District 4 Supervisor Nate Miley hosted a reception on Jan. 20 to celebrate the passage of an amendment to Measure D last November.

Considered a critical component to bolstering the economic viability of Livermore’s Wine Country and local agriculture, the voter-approved amendment to the original Measure D protects agricultural lands and open space from urban sprawl, while allowing wine growers and farmers to construct agricultural buildings on their properties of up to 2.5% of the square-footage of their parcels. Prior to the amendment, the permitted floor area ratio was 1%, which many argued could not sustain facilities intended to foster business growth and vitality.