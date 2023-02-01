Alameda County District 4 Supervisor Nate Miley hosted a reception on Jan. 20 to celebrate the passage of an amendment to Measure D last November.
Considered a critical component to bolstering the economic viability of Livermore’s Wine Country and local agriculture, the voter-approved amendment to the original Measure D protects agricultural lands and open space from urban sprawl, while allowing wine growers and farmers to construct agricultural buildings on their properties of up to 2.5% of the square-footage of their parcels. Prior to the amendment, the permitted floor area ratio was 1%, which many argued could not sustain facilities intended to foster business growth and vitality.
Members of the agricultural, wine and equestrian industries, as well as business leaders and community members, attended the event held at the Castro Valley Marketplace in Castro Valley. Miley welcomed and thanked those in attendance for their efforts in securing the passage of the Measure D amendment.
“We are here to celebrate the victory of Yes on Measure D,” said Miley. “We have been working on getting this amended for more than a decade … this has been a wonderful thing for Alameda County, and we went about it the right way. Congratulations on something that will be important for many, many years to come.”
Among others, Miley recognized Alameda County Assistant Planning Director Liz McElligott for her “indefatigable work” over many years of leading the planning process that got the measure to the ballot; Diana Hanna of Castro Valley for her support of the original Measure D and for signing the ballot argument for the amendment; and political consultant Larry Tramutola for the campaign that resulted in Measure D’s passage. When asked to speak at the podium, Tramutola said, in effect, that the campaign was easy because the measure was very well written and there was political consensus to make it happen.
Alameda County District 1 Supervisor David Haubert also praised the efforts of area lawmakers and municipalities for bringing the Measure D amendment to fruition. He thanked representatives from the cities of Hayward and Castro Valley, the Eden Health Care District, East Bay Municipal Water District, various school and recreational districts, as well as local community organizations.
“I look out here and see people like Dick Schneider and Joan Seppala and Lynn Seppala,” said Haubert. “The Friends of Livermore really helped push this through, because teamwork makes the dream work. This was a measure everyone could vote for, and that’s what made it so successful, and that’s all due to Nate (Miley). I had very little to do with it; give it up for Nate. Thank you everyone for making it happen. Here’s to the future.”
McElligott outlined the next steps in the process.
“In terms of where we go from here, the ballot measure included some very precise, focused language, and the next thing is to process general plan amendments for both the East County Area Plan and the Castro Valley General Plan, to put that language that is in the ballot measure in those documents,” said McElligott. “That’s the most immediate thing that needs to happen.”