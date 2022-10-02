Thomas S. Hart Middle School in Pleasanton has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Education as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2022.
The program recognizes high-performing schools based on student scores on state assessments or national testing and graduation rates. It also recognizes schools for closing achievement gaps for student groups.
Hart Middle School, part of the Pleasanton Unified School District, was one of 297 schools in the country to be honored. As reported earlier, two Dublin Unified School District schools, Kolb Elementary and Fallon Middle School, were also recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022.
Hart Principal Caroline Fields called the National Blue Ribbon Award “a testament to the dedication and hard work of our students and staff every day.”
PUSD Superintendent David Haglund also congratulated Hart Middle School.
“Our entire community should be proud of this award, which speaks to our schools’ strong legacy of excellence and the world-class education that continues to make Pleasanton Unified a destination district for families,” Haglund said.