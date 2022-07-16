Three of the five seats on the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) Board of Education will be up for election this year in the Nov. 8 general election.
Board members are elected at-large and serve staggered four-year terms. The seats to be filled this year are currently held by Craig Bueno, Emily Prusso, and Anne White.
Those interested in running for the board have until Friday, Aug. 12, to file with the Alameda County Registrar of Voters.
For more information, visit livermoreeschools.org or contact Jennifer Arias, executive assistant,]] at jarias@lvjusd.org or 925-606-3283.