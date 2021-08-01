Tri-Valley Haven will distribute backpacks filled with school supplies free to needy students in Livermore, Pleasanton, and Dublin at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 4.
The annual distribution will be held at two locations this year -- at the nonprofit organization’s food pantry at 418 Junction Ave. in Livermore and at Lynnewood United Methodist Church, 4444 Black Ave. in Pleasanton.
Tri-Valley Haven will provide one backpack per child, up to three per family, on a first-come basis while supplies last.
The organization, which provides services to children and adults who have been victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, or homelessness, also has a limited number of scientific calculators for AP Math students, to be picked up at its Community Building at 3663 Pacific Ave., Livermore.
For availability, call 925-449-5845 or email ralph@trivalleyhaven.org.