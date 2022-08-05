REGIONAL – Three Tri-Valley high school students and their team recently won the Social Innovation Challenge for their creation of a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) metaverse, where participants can experience minority challenges firsthand.

Sia Desale of Dublin High School, Bonisha Maitra of San Ramon High, and Kunal Khaware of Pleasanton’s Quarry Lane School underwent a rigorous application process earlier this year to become Bank of America Student Leaders. Once selected as Student Leaders, Desale, Khaware and Maitra were given paid internships funded by Bank of America. Through this internship, they were also given the opportunity to compete against other teams devising ways to address social issues through entrepreneurial thinking in the Social Innovation Challenge.