Alameda County — As the latest surge of COVID-19 cases subside, schools are taking stock of absences and learning loss resulting from the recent spike in positive tests throughout the district.
Although the high absences due to the pandemic could affect future school funding, pending legislation may prevent that.
“Currently, Senate Bill (SB) 830, proposed and authored by Senator Anthony J. Portantino, would change the way base state funding for districts is calculated,” said Michelle Dawson, spokesperson for the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD). “Funding would be tied to enrollment, rather than Average Daily Attendance (ADA). The pandemic, especially during times of surging cases, has had a significant impact on attendance. If there is no change to the way the Local Control Funding Formula is calculated regarding attendance, we stand to lose over $4 million in funding from the state next year. It's important to note that all school districts in California face the same type of financial impact unless there is a change.”
All three Tri-Valley school districts distributed COVID-19 rapid take-home tests either before or during winter break, so staff and students could get results before returning to school in January. Many took advantage of the home tests, which led to empty seats the first week back from break.
“The good news is that the Omicron surge seems to be declining, and with that, our absence rate is improving,” said Dawson. “We have yet to return to pre-surge averages. However, the trends are currently moving in the right direction.”
Dawson noted teachers have been able to keep learning on track for quarantined students, thanks to the learning management system implemented during the 2020 to 2021 school year. The system is a universal hub for assignments and curriculum resources to provide students with the opportunity to work from home.
Pleasanton Unified School District (PUSD) saw high absence numbers in early January as well, but students and teachers are now returning to classrooms, easing the strain. The district reported that it is focused on keeping students in school, or if ill, helping them return safely. PUSD Board of Trustees Vice President Steve Maher said the temporary high absence rates can be concerning. Maher believes that without changing standards as SB 830 is attempting to do, future funding could be an issue.
“We get a little supplemental funding, but not a lot,” Maher said. “And yes, (future funding) could be affected, because if we had 97% average, and then we have 92% or 93% of our students back in class, you are losing that percentage.”
Maher noted that this school year and last school year, funding was based on the 2018 to 2019 school year ADA, allowing schools to keep full funding. And despite the conception that school costs decreased over the past two years, Maher pointed out that there are still teacher salaries to pay, and all districts had to set up distance learning systems, supply laptops and routers, and – now that schools are open again – pay PG&E bills and offer personal protection equipment (PPE) to staff and students.
“We are doing OK, but we are also spending a lot on protocols and PPE, things like that,” Maher said.
He reported that 400 to 500 students had left the district since the start of the pandemic, a factor that impacts funding.
“It’s going to be tight for many districts moving on,” Maher continued. “We have a balanced budget, but we may have to make cuts.”
PUSD Board President Mark Miller said his district is not the only one losing students due to the pandemic.
“California as a whole has faced declining enrollment, and Pleasanton as well as other districts have not been immune to this,” Miller said.
Miller went on to note that his district was insufficiently funded prior to the pandemic.
“Our board and superintendent have advocated for a more long-term solution in increasing base funding for all districts,” he continued. “While focusing on increasing attendance would benefit some, increasing base funding would benefit all districts. Pleasanton Unified has a high attendance rate, even through the pandemic. Raising the base funding would help provide a long-term solution rather than place a Band-Aid on an issue that has existed pre-pandemic.”
Miller said the district could face losing up to $7 million due to the drop in enrollment, though the exact number is difficult to calculate, and no one is sure why so many students are leaving. Possibilities range from families being highly concerned about the pandemic and wanting to stay away from any possible sources of infection to families who are frustrated at school shutdowns, mask requirements and the possibility of a COVID-19 vaccine requirement. The result is a loss of enrollment in the public schools, as families seek out charter schools, private schools, or homeschool.
In the Dublin Unified School District (DUSD), the city’s growth has translated to increased enrollment. Spokesperson Chip Dehnert said his district is not anticipating a financial impact based on attendance fluctuations in January.
Like Livermore, DUSD and PUSD both have systems in place to address learning loss. In Pleasanton, interventions are happening constantly, with assessments taking place often to judge which students are in need of help. In Dublin, Dehnert said a well-established policy for maintaining educational continuity for students who are unable to be in the classroom has helped staff address current challenges.
“We look forward to the day when all students who want to be learning in person are able to do so,” Dehnert said. “Until then, our amazing teachers will continue to innovate and respond to the diverse learning needs of all our students, whether or not students are learning remotely.”
Sunol Glen Unified School District (SGUSD) has had its own share of COVID-19- related challenges, despite its small size. Superintendent and Principal Molleen Barnes said her school’s average absence rate was 35% the first seven days when students returned to school after the holiday break.
“This created a situation whereby our teachers wanted to still provide quality and rigorous instruction and be able to maintain learning opportunities for those students who needed to quarantine – due to being positive or from exposure,” Barnes said. “We had a large number of families that then requested Independent Studies – which is also very difficult to manage . . . This created a huge slog of paperwork or online work for our teachers.”
Barnes said the district did hire another staff member to oversee the Independent Studies Program. She is also facing a loss in funds from a reduction in ADA.
“The state has proclaimed a significant budget surplus and I am hoping that they thus provide another year of 'hold harmless,' as they did for the 2020 to 2021 school year for ADA,” she said. “We need to keep our schools open – the toll on our children's mental well-being is difficult to observe in real time, firsthand. Coronavirus, unfortunately, is here to stay and we need to do what humans do well – adapt. Kids need to be in school, period.”