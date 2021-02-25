The three school districts of the Tri-Valley have voted to bring students back to campuses in a hybrid learning model next month.
Pleasanton’s board of education voted to bring students back beginning March 4 at its special meeting held on Feb. 18. Youngest students in pre-kindergarten through second grade will return first; grades three through eight will return on March 8; and high schools will welcome back their students on March 11. Students were able to choose to remain in distance learning.
“We are excited to start welcoming our students back,” said Patrick Gannon, coordinator of communications and community engagement for the Pleasanton Unified School District. “We know especially our youngest students will benefit greatly from being in the classroom with their teachers.”
Dublin Unified School District will be bringing its elementary students back beginning March 18, but currently has no specific schedule for secondary grades. At present, transitional kindergarten and kindergarten students will return on March 18; first through third grades will return on March 22; and fourth and fifth grades will return on March 25.
Students can choose to stay in distance learning, go into the district’s am/pm hybrid learning model, or stay with their teacher, regardless of which program the teacher chooses.
“A lot of the feedback we got from the community was that they just want to be with their teacher; they don’t want disruption in that regard,” said Dublin’s public information officer, Chip Dehnert.
The Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District held a special meeting on Feb. 25 and unanimously voted to bring back all grades beginning March 22.