Kyra S. Clark, from Livermore, and Daniel Yang, from Pleasanton, recently received Bachelor of Science degrees from Harvey Mudd College in Clairmont, California.
Clark, who attended Livermore High School, majored in computer science, with a second major in media studies. She graduated with high distinction with departmental honors in humanities.
Yang, who attended Amador Valley High School, majored in computer science and mathematics. He also graduated with high distinction and departmental honors in engineering.
Harvey Mudd College, part of the Clairmont Colleges consortium, focuses on teaching science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.