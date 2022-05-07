The Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group will honor 16 area teens who responded to the pandemic with grit, creativity, and innovation at its 11th annual Dreammakers and Risktakers Awards luncheon on Thursday, May 5.
Those being honored include:
Dublin High School student Ankita Khatri, who made it her mission to share the science and chemistry behind addiction and prescription-drug abuse with her fellow students during the pandemic.
Las Positas College Student Government President Kyle Johnson, who led an overhaul of the college's Equity, Diversity, Inclusion, and Accessibility policy.
Dorothee Catipon, Caydence Johnson, Caylie Natsch, Calvin Shawler, Naomi Zika, students at Livermore and Granada High School, who turned their pandemic experiences into an original stage musical.
Evelyn Arroyo, chair of the Livermore Area Youth Advisory Commission, who organized a teen voter registration in 2020 despite the challenges posed by the pandemic.
Gavin Ginn, a Monte Vista High School student, who raised more than $7,000 and recruited more than 50 volunteers to help build Livermore’s Goodness Village, a tiny home community for chronically homeless individuals.
Foothill High students Vishal Mutharaja, Premkumar Giridhar, Kishore Hariharan, Tarun Prakash, Jacob Bolano, and Logan Dickey, who created an automated attendance system to prevent false absences being reported for their on-line engineering class.
Dougherty High student Gatik Trivedi, who created a prototype device to diagnose multi-organ disfunction in patients quarantined at home with COVID-19.
NBC Bay Area News anchor Jessica Aguirre will emcee the program, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at the Palm Event Center in the Vineyards, 1184 Vineyard Ave., in Pleasanton.