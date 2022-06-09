System Overload Robotics has announced their spring Open House to share STEM-related educational and team activities for high school-aged youth throughout the Tri-Valley area.
On Saturday, June 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the organization will offer presentations and hands-on activities for the community and potential team members and mentors starting at the Livermore Airport conference room (680 Terminal Circle, in Livermore) and then transitioning to its workshop space where multiple exhibits will be showcased and opportunities to join the team discussed.
“This team is truly an example of how perseverance pays off in both technical and leadership successes,” said Dr. Phillip Weiss, the team’s Boy Scouts of America Explorer Post Advisor. “This team has worked together through many meetings and workshops to learn skills in many STEM and business-related areas. Students and mentors put in hundreds of hours to successfully complete at this level. System Overload Robotics and our sponsor, Robot Garden, are proud to represent Livermore and the Tri-Valley community in leading STEM education efforts for our youth.”
System Overload Robotics (FIRST Robotics Competition Team #6059) is comprised of 25 students and mentors from throughout the Tri-Valley area. Chartered by the local makerspace community Robot Garden, the team meets all year but gets only eight weeks to design, build, and test a robot that performs multiple tasks all using the team’s own programming and manufacturing skills. Not only do the students design a robot, they also learn project management, mathematics, marketing, leadership and computer-aided design (CAD) skills along the way.
In 2022, System Overload Robotics successfully competed in two regional competitions, and qualified for the quarterfinal round at the Monterey Bay Regional Competition in April.
For more information, email sor.frc6059@gmail.com or visit frc6059.com.