The University of California will soon start renovating three former classroom buildings on the east side of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) to make them suitable for teaching and research collaborations between UC campuses and the Laboratory.
While no date has been set for work to begin, it should take place this fall, according to an email from a University spokesperson.
The buildings, located on LLNL's Eastgate Drive at Greenville Road, have been unoccupied and unused for much of the past decade. They have suffered from a lack of maintenance and will require extensive internal repairs and upgrades, according to the minutes of UC Regents meetings.
The overall objective of the upgrades is “to make the…complex a sustainable, systemwide resource for the University as a center for long-term collaborative research and teaching with LLNL,” according to a Regents document.
The University recently committed $5 million to renovation, with funding to come from the fee it earns for helping to manage LLNL for the U.S. Department of Energy.
In earlier decades, the buildings housed a vigorous graduate studies program in which LLNL scientists and engineers could work toward advanced degrees through the UC-Davis College of Engineering.
The program was founded in 1963 at the urging of Edward Teller, the renowned physicist who had helped establish LLNL more than a decade earlier.
It amounted to a small UC campus in Livermore. Students commonly called it Teller Tech in honor of its founder. The largest of the classroom buildings was named Hertz Hall after Teller’s friend, John Hertz, founder of the rental car business, who created scholarships for engineering education in the U.S.
Over the years, Livermore students earned more than 400 PhD and master's degrees at Teller Tech. The degrees came from the UC-Davis Department of Applied Science, which was part of its College of Engineering.
The students were mostly young professionals who already worked at the Laboratory or would soon be employed there.
Teaching in the program was considered intellectually stimulating for Laboratory scientists and engineers, while the students benefitted from access to LLNL’s superb technical resources.
Among the notable graduates was LLNL’s current director, Kim Budil, who earned an engineering Ph.D. in 1994.
By the turn of the century, however, interest in the program had begun to wane. Many of the original proponents had retired, moved elsewhere or passed on, and Teller himself died in 2003.
Under severe budgetary pressure as State support for the University dwindled, UC-Davis disbanded the Department of Applied Science in 2011. It absorbed tenured staff into other departments like engineering and physics.
A small number of Davis staff stayed on at Hertz Hall but moved back to Davis in 2018, leaving the facility empty, according to University records.