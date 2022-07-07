LIVERMORE — Chris Van Schaack has been named the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District’s (LVJUSD) new superintendent of schools. Effective Aug. 1, Van Schaack will replace retiring Superintendent Kelly Bowers.
“I recognize the level of trust that goes with assigning responsibility for 13,000 students and 1,500 employees, and I commit to our board and community that not a day will go by when I do not appreciate that in my leadership and decision making,” said Van Schaack.
Van Schaack has been the district’s deputy superintendent since 2017 and was unanimously approved for the new position on June 28 by the LVJUSD board. Board President Craig Bueno said the past appointment to deputy superintendent was part of the succession planning process the school board and Bowers put in place.
“Today, we confirm that our board’s priorities and vision for the future are aligned with Mr. Van Schaack’s priorities and vision,” Bueno noted. “We have every confidence he will continue to lead LVJUSD forward into what we plan to be a very promising tomorrow for Livermore students.”
Van Shaack began his career with LVJUSD in 1994 as a high school teacher and coach, and served as an elementary and high school principal and director of student services and special education before becoming assistant superintendent of administrative services in 2011 and deputy superintendent in 2017. Among his many responsibilities, he has led the district’s negotiations team for the past 12 years and played a pivotal role in the district’s management of and response to the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two and a half years. Van Schaack and his wife, Leslie, are longtime Livermore residents; all their children attended and graduated from Livermore schools.
On behalf of the Livermore Education Association (LEA), which represents LVJUSD’s teachers, LEA President Aimee Thompson expressed support for Van Shaack’s promotion.
“We believe this consistency in leadership will be of benefit to our students,” said Thompson.
Bowers stated that Van Schaack is the perfect choice for the district.
“Chris is more than prepared to take on the role of superintendent,” said Bowers. “He understands the needs of our district and has great vision for propelling it forward. He has the full endorsement of our board and the enthusiastic support of our colleagues to take our district to even greater heights. It is with great pride that I pass the baton to him.”
Van Schaack will address district staff and share his vision for the future at LVJUSD’s annual kick-off event on Aug. 22.