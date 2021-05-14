Village High School teacher Russell Sato has been named Teacher of the Year by the Pleasanton Unified School District for the coming school year.
Sato has taught English, along with college and career readiness, at the alternative high school for the last eight years and has headed the school’s accreditation team for the Western Association of Schools and Colleges.
With the abrupt shift to remote learning because of the pandemic in 2020, Sato helped create the Village Virtual School to provide students with easier access to academic resources.
“It's hard to capture all of [Sato’s] amazing qualities,” said Heather Pereira, the district’s director of educational options. “I can only say that as a lifelong educator, Russell is exactly the kind of teacher that I only hope that every child is able to work with every school year.”