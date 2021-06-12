The Community of Character Collaborative has awarded Juanita Haugen Memorial Scholarships to two graduating seniors at Village High School in Pleasanton.
Receiving scholarships were Isaiah Valderrama and Keyri Fernandez.
Community of Character is a nonprofit committee representing the city of Pleasanton. Pleasanton Unified School District (PUSD), Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce, and other organizations to promote the values of compassion, honesty, respect, responsibility, integrity, and self-discipline.
The scholarships honor the former Pleasanton school board member and founder of the collaborative, Juanita Haugen, who died of cancer in 2007.
Village is an alternative high school operated by PUSD.
Earlier, the committee awarded scholarships to two students from Amador Valley High School and two from Foothill High School.