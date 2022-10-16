LOGO - Pleasanton Unified School District PUSD

PLEASANTON – In July, the Pleasanton Unified School District (PUSD) Board voted unanimously to place a $395 million bond on the ballot for November.

The bond, called Measure I, is designed to fund large scale school improvement projects that state funding doesn’t cover. The list of projects the board plans to complete with the bond are drawn from tier one in the Facilities Master Plan (FMP) developed by the district over the past year. PUSD Superintendent David Haglund said he hopes Pleasanton voters will pass the measure next month.