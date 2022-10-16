PLEASANTON – In July, the Pleasanton Unified School District (PUSD) Board voted unanimously to place a $395 million bond on the ballot for November.
The bond, called Measure I, is designed to fund large scale school improvement projects that state funding doesn’t cover. The list of projects the board plans to complete with the bond are drawn from tier one in the Facilities Master Plan (FMP) developed by the district over the past year. PUSD Superintendent David Haglund said he hopes Pleasanton voters will pass the measure next month.
“When I think about how amazing our teachers and students are, and the level of performance they are able to achieve even given the poor conditions they function in on a regular basis, it’s amazing to me to think about what education in Pleasanton could be like if the facilities matched the quality of the teachers and students,” he said.
Some of the projects slated for Measure I include:
*New and renovated gyms at Amador and Foothill high schools. Amador’s small gym is 100 years old.
*New and renovated visual and performing arts centers at Amador and Foothill high schools. Amador High currently uses the Amador Theater, which has limited seating capacity due to its general size and repair issues. Foothill does not currently have a theater - just a multi-purpose room.
*Educational Options Center. This would be located on a portion of the current district office property and house Village High School, Pleasanton Virtual Academy and the Adult Transition Program. The current campus is 50 years old and has significant safety and ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) issues.
*Transitional Kindergarten (TK) classrooms. PUSD, like all districts across the state, will be expanding to universal TK as mandated by California. The state has not provided funding for the additional facilities required for this expansion.
Assistant Superintendent of Business Services Ahmad Sheikholeslami said the process to get a bond on the ballot started last year when the board began to update its FMP. While concurrently conducting community outreach to gauge public interest in a bond, and working with a bond consultant, the board evaluated all school sites and their needs.
“We worked with site committees and talked to principals and staff, did community outreach with parents and students alike, and through that, we identified other projects beyond the 2016 bond measure,” Sheikholeslami said. “That was the last time the district went out for a bond, and they had identified about $800 million of need and the 2016 bond measure was looking at $270 million and targeting infrastructure, some buildings, a lot of things that needed repairs or significant investment in technology.”
Haglund said the district has expended dollars for all but $35 million of the 2016 bond measure – also dubbed Measure I. The remaining $35 million in unissued funds has been set aside for a potential new elementary school in the future. The rest of 2016 bond money has been expended or are targeted for projects underway or soon to start.
The new bond is estimated to cost taxpayers $49 per every $100,000 of assessed valuation. Interest rates are not locked in and can’t be until after the measure is passed. Bonds are typically sold over a duration of time as the dollars are needed. Normally, they ensure that work can be completed in three years.
“Our current rate of bond taxation is the lowest in Alameda County, at about $43, and one of the lowest in the Bay area,” Sheikholeslami said. “That reflects the need for us to invest in our schools, because typically communities that invest in their schools have a larger bond amount and that is reflected in their facilities. We have had one bond in the last 25 years, in 2016, and that highlights the great need we have to continue to invest in the facilities, because costs will only increase, and students will have less access to facilities that are fit.”
Originally, $35 million in unissued bonds were set aside for a potential new school, but Haglund said the district’s declining enrollment since 2018 has made building a new school fiscally irresponsible.
Marcus Crawley of the Alameda County Taxpayers’ Association said he is against the bond because the wording is too vague. He hopes voters will stop the measure, forcing the district to go back to the drawing board to create a measure with more specific project intentions.
“A bond is required to have specific purposes,” Crawley said. “We want voters to vote ‘no’ on vague purposes and eventually the school district will comply with the obligations they have promised and provide specific purposes.”
Another issue raised over the new bond measure is the continuation school, Village High School, listed as a proposed project. Some feel the small student body of 450 does not justify a new or remodeled school. Haglund said the extremely outdated buildings currently housing Village High are “way out of compliance.”
“Right now, the amount of dollars set aside on the bond would either rebuild it or we could do a partial rebuild with some modernization with some new facilities,” he said. “But until you get an engineer to the table to look at the buildings, you put on the list the larger amount in case that’s what you need … anyone who has had their kid go through that program (at the continuation school) loves that program. It saves lives and just because these are kids who have struggled doesn’t mean they should be in unsafe buildings.”
He added the public has a clear choice to make this November to continue investing in community assets and addressing the “real needs” of the district. Without the bond, he said, facilities will continue to deteriorate, causing programs and students to suffer.
For more information on the measure and proposed project list, visit bit.ly/indy_3edcepj.