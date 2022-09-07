LIVERMORE – Among the decisions residents in the Livermore Joint Valley Unified School District (LVJUSD) will make on the Nov. 8 ballot is whether to approve a $450 million General Obligation Facility Bond measure to fund repairs and upgrades to classrooms and school facilities, some of which are 60 years old.
Measure G comes six years after voters approved Measure J, a $245 million bond measure for school improvements and upgrades. The LVJUSD board voted unanimously Aug. 9 to place the school improvement bond measure before voters.
If approved by 55% of voters, the measure will cost property owners up to 6 cents per $100 in assessed property value while bonds are outstanding, or about $60 per $100,000 in assessed home value annually.
“Measure G will help the district take another major step forward in the replacement of aging school facilities with updated and flexible spaces that support high level student learning,” LVJUSD Superintendent Chris Van Schaack said.
Opponents — including the Libertarian Party of California, the Alameda County Taxpayers Association and Livermore resident Alan Heckman, who sued to try to stop a $138 parcel tax on the June ballot — argue the measure is unnecessary, calling it a ‘Billion dollar tax increase.’
“Measure G is a new $1.02 billion property tax over 34 years,” Libertarian Party Vice Chair Lizabeth Stump wrote in an argument that will appear in ballot handbooks. “This taxes Livermore another $30 million every year.”
Stump contended that increasing property taxes will cause housing and rent costs to increase as well.
Proponents say the funding will be used to bring classrooms and facilities up to current safety and instructional standards, fixing leaking roofs, deteriorating plumbing, and outdated electrical and air conditioning systems. Funding also will improve career training facilities and equipment to prepare students for college and careers in health sciences, engineering, tech and skilled trades; upgrade classroom computers, technology and infrastructure; replace outdated portable classrooms with permanent classrooms; and improve campus security gates, fencing and systems.
An independent citizens oversight committee would track how the money is spent. None of the funds raised can be used for salaries. The money also will allow the district to compete for matching state funds.
“Our students and our community deserve classroom spaces that reflect what we value most — innovation and creativity,” Van Schaak added. “Though they have been well-maintained and served their purpose well, many buildings were built 50 to 60 years ago and are in need of upgrading. Measure J projects are now nearly complete, on time and on budget. Measure G will allow for the smooth transition into Phase 2.”
In 2016, voters approved Measure J, a $245 million facilities bond to modernize classrooms, repair aging infrastructure, renovate facilities, improve school visibility, increase access for individuals with disabilities, upgrade hardcourts, and improve overall safety and security. Projects occurred at East Avenue Middle School, Joe Michell K-8, Granada High School, and Livermore High School.
Van Schaack said the Measure J work is nearly completed and Measure G will allow improvements to continue.
“The focus with Phase 2 will be replacing aging classroom buildings — many built in the 1950s and 1960s — and portable buildings with the type of classroom learning environments that our students deserve,” Van Schaack said. “We’re confident that these transformational projects will show this community that their ongoing support for education is well-founded.”
Measure G opponents argue the bond measure is unnecessary following Measure J and cite a 2021 state study that said Livermore’s buildings were in ‘good’ condition. It also comes on the heels of voter approval of a seven-year, $138-a-year parcel tax to fund science programs. Measure A passed in a special May 3 election 67%-33%, narrowly getting the two-thirds necessary to win.
Stump wrote that Measure J was a $520 million tax increase for school bonds that will take 20 years to pay off, and Measure G will tax Livermore residents another $30 million every year for 34 years.
Jason Bezis, an attorney for the Alameda County Taxpayers’ Association, agreed that the bond measure will cost more than a billion dollars once interest payments are added.
“A major problem with Measure G is that it contains no specific, actual projects,” Bezis told The Independent. “ It is essentially a billion-dollar ‘blank check’ for the school district to spend anywhere in the District that it wants…In 2020, Pleasanton voters rejected a similar, smaller bond measure that also had no specific, actual projects.”
Bezis called the Livermore district’s “Independent Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee” ineffective with incomplete reports that are months late.
“ACTA is especially upset that LVJUSD has refused to provide documents that ACTA requested months ago about cost overruns on projects built under the current 2016 LVJUSD bond measure,” Bezis said.