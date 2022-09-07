LOGO - Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District LVJUSD SQUARE

LIVERMORE – Among the decisions residents in the Livermore Joint Valley Unified School District (LVJUSD) will make on the Nov. 8 ballot is whether to approve a $450 million General Obligation Facility Bond measure to fund repairs and upgrades to classrooms and school facilities, some of which are 60 years old.

Measure G comes six years after voters approved Measure J, a $245 million bond measure for school improvements and upgrades. The LVJUSD board voted unanimously Aug. 9 to place the school improvement bond measure before voters.