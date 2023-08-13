With the new school year beginning, the Livermore Amador Valley Transit Authority (LAVTA) has implemented changes on several Wheels bus routes.
The changes affect several routes in Dublin and Pleasanton that serve middle and high schools and one route in Livermore.
Routes 501, 502, 503, and 504 in Dublin were adjusted, along with Routes 602 and 604 in Pleasanton. In Livermore, two Route 15 afternoon trips were adjusted to better serve Christensen Middle School.
Full route and schedule information is available on the LAVTA website, wheelsbus.com, or by calling 925-455-7500.