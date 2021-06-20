Baker Named to Dean’s List at Austin Peay
Shannon Baker, from Livermore, has been named to the Dean's List at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee, for the spring semester. To qualify for the Dean's List, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Cayton Makes Dean’s List at Baldwin Wallace
Tess Cayton, a graduate of Amador Valley High School majoring in instrumental performance at Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio, has been named to the Dean's List for the spring semester. To qualify for the Dean’s List a student must earn a grade point average of 3.6 or higher.
Cerutti Named Presidential Scholar at Clarkston
Giordano Alessandro Cerutti, a sophomore from Pleasanton majoring in aeronautical engineering, was named a Presidential Scholar for the spring semester at Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York.
Stolken Presents Project at Baldwin Wallace
Miles Stolken, from Livermore, was among more than 100 students whose academic work was showcased during the Baldwin Wallace University Ovation 2021 Day of Excellence.
Stolken, a nursing major, presented a project titled "Pender's Health Promotion Model and HPV Health-Promoting Behaviors among College-Aged Males: Concept Integration." The Day of Excellence, held each spring, recognizes student success in research, scholarship, experiential learning, and the arts.
Tri-Valley Students Graduate CSU, Stanislaus
Six students from the Tri-Valley graduated this spring from California State University, Stanislaus.
Graduating Summa Cum Laude were Majesty Scott, from Dublin, with a bachelor’s degree in nursing, and Kalyn Krummen-Ganz, from Livermore, with a bachelor’s degree in psychology.
Christina Bahls, from Pleasanton, and Iesia Sanders-Holloway, from Dublin, also received bachelor’s degrees in psychology.
James Carney, from Livermore, graduated with distinction, earning a master’s degree in business administration.
Rosario Cornejo-Gonzalez, from Dublin, graduated with a Multiple Subject Credential in education.
Gowen, Bennett Graduate Grove City
Two students from the Tri-Valley have graduated from Grove City College in Pennsylvania.
Josiah Gowen, from Livermore, earned a bachelor’s degree in physics, while Nathaniel Bennett, from Pleasanton, earned a bachelor’s degree in history and political science.
Local Students Earn Degrees at Georgia Tech
Five students from Dublin and Pleasanton have earned advanced degrees from the Georgia Institute of Technology.
Brian Khau, from Pleasanton, received a doctorate in chemical engineering. Mani Narasimhan, also from Pleasanton, received his master’s degree in computer science.
Abhishek Jiwankar, Charu Saksena, and Shrey Satpathy, from Dublin, received master’s degrees in computer science.
Honor Society Inducts Tri-Valley Students at San Jose State
A dozen Tri-Valley students attending San Jose State University have been inducted into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.
Inducted from Dublin Tracy Hunter and Feroza Solaiman.
Inducted from Livermore were Margaret Boquet, Jessica Jaswal, Judy Kim, Taylor Lobb, Christopher James Manalili, and Samuel Walter.
Inducted from Pleasanton were Kate Hatch, Rebecca Holley, Saumya Monga, and Neha Nanda.
Forward Earns Degree in Sports Management
Troy Forward, from Livermore, has received a bachelor’s degree in sports management from Ohio University in Athens, Ohio. He was also named to the Dean’s List for College of Business at Ohio University for the spring semester.
Cayton Graduates Cum Laude in Music
Tess Cayton, from Pleasanton, graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in music (instrument performance) from Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio.
Robles-Chavez Named to Dean’s List
German Robles-Chavez, from Dublin, was named to the Dean’s List in the College of Health Sciences and Professions at Ohio University for the spring semester.
Cring Named to Dean’s List
Maddie Cring, from Pleasanton, was named to the Dean’s List at St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York, for the spring semester.