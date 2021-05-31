Cring Graduates Magna Cum Laude
Madison E. Cring, who attended Foothill High School in Pleasanton, has graduated magna cum laude at St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York, with a bachelor’s degree environmental studies and economics.
Local Students Named to President’s List
Two students from Dublin and one from Pleasanton have been named to the President’s List for the winter semester at Southern New Hampshire University.
Named to the honor roll with 3.7 grade point averages or better for the term were Fendley Cushing and Neluka Bandara, from of Dublin, and William LaMarche, from Pleasanton.
Lucero Earns Degree in Cybersecurity
Marciano Lucero, from of Dublin, has received a bachelor’s degree in computer networks and cybersecurity from the University of Maryland Global Campus, an online degree program offered by the University of Maryland.
Local Students Named to Dean’s List at Utah
Several students from the Tri-Valley were named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.
From Dublin were Noah Boekweg (mechanical engineering), Derek Dayton (operations and supply chain management and information systems), Andrew Saake (computer science) and Ally Slayday (nursing).
From Pleasanton were Madelynn Crimi (theater), Tyler Loll (health and kinesiology), Luis Lopez (pre-business), Kennedy Scoffield (nursing), and Carson Shea (pre-games).
From Livermore were Ben Hatch (computer science), Katrina Makarewicz (computer science), and Christopher Tam (sociology and criminology).
To qualify, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for at least 12 credit hours during the term.