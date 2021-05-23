Two students from Pleasanton and one from Dublin were inducted into the Phi Kappa Phi honor society at the University of California, Davis this spring.
Inducted into the nation’s oldest collegiate honor society were Cliff Moran and Valeria Blanco, from Pleasanton, and Michelle Lee, from Dublin.
Pleasanton Students Named to Belmont Dean’s List
Four students from Pleasanton were named to the Dean’s List at Belmont University for the spring semester.
Lauryn Hedges, Garret Newman, Haley Segundo, and Isabella Segundo all earned a grade point average of 3.5 or better at the private, Christian university in Nashville, Tennessee.