The East Bay Community Energy (EBCE) Board is considering establishing a prepayment option for customers in the Tri-Valley.
In a recent meeting of the EBCE board, Mike Berwanger, managing director for the Public Provident Fund, one of the entities working to establish the initiative, offered an overview of the prepay energy program.
“A similar presentation was brought to staff earlier, and (because) it’s a complicated structure, we will continue to review before taking any action items to the board,” he said.
Should EBCE choose the program, the development of a prepay initiative would allow the agency to offer customers energy programs at reduced rates.
“In essence, this is a financial structure that allows EBCE to raise money through tax-exempt bonds and apply a discount to our long-term power purchase agreements,” said EBCE COO Howard Chang, who has been leading the initiative. “This is a structure that has been done for multiple decades for natural gas prepayments, and we are now applying the same process toward renewable energy. The discount leads to lower procurement costs, which ultimately leads to a lower rate for our customers.”
Through the establishment of a Joint Powers Authority (JPA), which EBCE would set up with other entities, tax-exempt bonds could be purchased by the JPA. The money would be used to raise capital from which to borrow from a bank or lender at tax-exempt rates.
According to Chang, the money raised from the bonds would be used to prepay energy. These tax-exempt bonds have a rate lower than normal taxable bonds and allow a prepayment structure to apply a discount to customers. With the implementation of a long-term contract, customers are guaranteed a discounted rate. The only risk involved is that because these bonds are dependent on the state of the market, it is possible that rates could fluctuate.
“… but we do have a minimum discount throughout, so in all cases, we are receiving a discount of some form,” added Chang. “The only real risk would be the opportunity to miss out on a potentially higher discount in the future if a better rate structure is developed.”
With the success of a prepay program, customers could save 8% to 12% of current rates over the life of the 20- to 30-year contract.
Dianne Martinez, the new EBCE chairperson, expressed her support for the program while reminding the board of its responsibility and obligation to the public.
“I want to be clear that we are dealing with just muncipal bonds,” said Martinez. “Given today’s news cycle with GameStop and Robinhood, folks are really looking for security and transparency. I want to commend staff for putting this (presentation) together; it’s definitely a complicated matter, and I appreciate the effort.”
The decision around whether or not EBCE will enter the program is still in the discussion phase. Should the board go forward with the initiative, implementation could take months depending upon how the market is faring and how quickly all the entities can prepare paperwork and other managerial tasks.
Santa Clara, Roseville and Redding have all participated in similar transactions of the years. The Sacramento Municipal Utility District recently set up a program as well.
The EBCE provides renewable energy to customers at competitive rates throughout the East Bay.
In 2018, the County of Alameda and 11 of its cities formed EBCE to create a not-for-profit public agency that governs this Community Choice Energy service. The cities currently served are Albany, Berkeley, Dublin, Emeryville, Fremont, Hayward, Livermore, Oakland, Piedmont, San Leandro, and Union City. The City of Pleasanton recently became the EBCE’s newest member city.
