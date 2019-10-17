The Livermore High School Premier Quartet greeted guests with classical music as they entered the gymnasium at Granada High School for the annual Reclassification Ceremony held on October 8.
Families, principals and Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) leaders celebrated 141 students who have achieved fluency in English, their second language. These students represent the many native languages, including Arabic, French, Hindi, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, Marathi, Portuguese, Romanian, Spanish, Tagalog, and Tamil.
English Learners demonstrate fluency - and are eligible for reclassification - when they are able to perform successfully in core academic subjects without the support of English Language Development (ELD) instruction. Younger students show readiness by meeting grade-level standards using English. Older students show readiness through a combination of earning a B or better in their English course, passing the English Language Proficiency Assessments for California (ELPAC), and meeting or exceeding standards on the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress (CAASPP) state test in English Language Arts.
Assistant Superintendent Mike Biondi congratulated the students in both English and Spanish. “Our reclassified students are an inspiration! It is especially impressive that they achieved reaching grade level academic standards while developing full proficiency in English,” he said. “This is an outstanding accomplishment, and we congratulate them.”
Lawrence Elementary School Principal Kristie Starkovich attended the event to celebrate Leo, who came to her school as a kindergartner speaking French. He achieved reclassification in just one year and is now helping his parents learn English.
“This event helps everyone realize the importance and meaning of the reclassification achievement,” she stated. “To see all of these students learning and thriving with a new language, and being recognized for the significant effort that takes, was wonderful to witness. What helps give this event meaning is how the community comes together to celebrate this huge accomplishment.”
Attaining fluency in English is a first step in these students’ ability to earn the California Seal of Biliteracy upon graduation from high school.
Superintendent Kelly Bowers said, “All 141 of these students we celebrate tonight are now bilingual, a valuable asset in our global society. I am grateful to the team of dedicated educators and families who support our students in achieving this milestone.”