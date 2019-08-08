Students from around the Tri-Valley are partnering with the Go Green Initiative and the Citizens Climate Lobby to host a summit that empowers young people to take action against climate change.
The Youth Environmental Action Summit (YEAS) will be held on September 7th from 4 to 7 p.m. at the multi-purpose room at Amador Valley High School, 1155 Santa Rita Rd, Pleasanton. Students from middle school through college are invited to attend this engaging and empowering summit.
The summit will have booths covering a variety of topics that relate to the impacts of and solutions for climate change: public health, water conservation, transportation, organizing clubs, public speaking, and much more. Attendees will have the chance to visit each booth before attending a breakout session.
Youth of the Tri-Valley are invited to participate in the program, which will include dynamic speakers, fun games, booths, and snacks. Attendees will learn about how climate change affects the local community and what steps can be taken to mitigate its effects.
Adults can support the summit through sponsorship or tax deductible donations.
For more information on the program, sponsorship, and registration, please visit: https://trivalleyyeas.wixsite.com/yeas2019.