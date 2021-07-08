Alameda County — Cleanup of harmful chemicals in the Zone 7 Chain of Lakes (COL) has several funding approaches, but Zone 7’s eventual decision might end up being a controversial one.
Zone 7, a water wholesaler, will consider two main financing methods in an effort to meet state and federal standards regarding acceptable levels of Chrome 6 and per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAs) — believed to have negative health impacts, according to cancer studies. The agency might fund the cleanup on a pay-as-you-go basis or through a bond.
In the figures developed by Osborn Solitei, Zone 7 treasurer and assistant general manager of finance, the price of pay-as-you-go would cost $26 million; bonding would cost $39 million. While the former would cost the agency less, the latter would ensure consumer cost equity over a 30-year period.
Traditionally, Zone 7 has financed capital projects on a pay-as-you-go basis. Without loan interest, that method’s advantage is the lower total cost. However, saving that interest money puts most of the cost into the early, expensive years of a project. People who move to Zone 7 territory in later years would not pay as much as the earlier residents.
The bond financing spreads the cost equally per year over the entire 30 years, so that late-comers pay as much per year as residents who lived here in the early years, and then moved away.
Additional finance methods include obtaining a loan from the State Revolving Fund (SRF) or applying for a local, state or federal grant.
The SRF loan interest is computed at 50% of the state’s general obligation bonds for the previous year. The current 30-year interest rate is 1.2%.
On the other hand, going for a grant could cover the entire estimated cost of $26 million. It would also address the equity issue.
However, there is not much chance of success for obtaining money from either of the available sources, Solitei reported. The state has prioritized providing safe drinking water for communities that don’t have it yet — estimated to be 1 million Californians — and they would be first in line for the loans.
Chances are also low for winning a federal or state grant, because the competition for them will be high. Zone 7 will scout grant-offer activity to see what might develop.
No decision on the financial path has been made; Zone 7 expects to hear another future report on the topic.