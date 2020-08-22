Cal Fire issued an evacuation warning Aug. 22 for the eastern unincorporated portion of Alameda County, due to anticipated high winds and scattered thunderstorms.
This warning is being issued in advance of the weather event because of the remoteness of this area and the limited exit routes, which may be inaccessible should this fire spread as anticipated. For those with pets or livestock, as well as those with access and functional needs, are encouraged to leave the area. All others should be prepared to leave if the situation worsens or if they perceive a fire threat.
For those who need shelter for livestock, contact Alameda County Animal Services at 925-803-7041 to make arrangements for their housing.
If a mandatory evacuation order is issued, a temporary evacuation point will be provided.