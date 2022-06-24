Residents living in the vicinity of Golden Eagle Estates in Pleasanton were allowed back into their homes Thursday evening following earlier evacuation orders due to a now 70-acre blaze near the Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park, according to Cal Fire. As of 7:22 a.m. Friday, June 24, The fire is now 70% contained and has burned 120 acres.
Another fire erupted in Sunol Thursday, June 23 off of Kilkare Road and residents were asked to leave, However, evacuation orders were lifted around 9 p.m., according to Cal Fire. So far the fire, named the Canyon Fire, has burned over 70 acres and is 20% contained as of 7:22 a.m., Friday, June 24.
