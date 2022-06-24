RIdge Fire Air
Photo by Doug Jorgensen

Residents living in the vicinity of Golden Eagle Estates in Pleasanton were allowed back into their homes Thursday evening following earlier evacuation orders due to a now 70-acre blaze near the Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park, according to Cal Fire. As of 7:22 a.m. Friday, June 24, The fire is now 70% contained and has burned 120 acres.

Another fire erupted in Sunol Thursday, June 23 off of Kilkare Road and residents were asked to leave, However, evacuation orders were lifted around 9 p.m., according to Cal Fire. So far the fire, named the Canyon Fire, has burned over 70 acres and is 20% contained as of 7:22 a.m., Friday, June 24.

