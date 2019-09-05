With the support of the Alameda County Transportation Commission (Alameda CTC), Arthur L. Dao, executive director and chief executive officer of the organization, will retire in December 2019, after more than 33 years in the transportation industry. Dao’s career has included infrastructure delivery and investments to support mobility, efficiency, access, economic development and the environment throughout the Bay Area.
As Alameda CTC’s first executive director, Dao led the merger of the Alameda County Transportation Improvement Authority (ACTIA) and the Alameda County Congestion Management Agency (ACCMA) in 2010, which has resulted in improved governmental efficiency and strengthened the funding and delivery of capital projects and programs.
Prior to being the Executive Director of Alameda CTC, Mr. Dao was the Deputy Director of Alameda County Transportation Improvement Authority (ACTIA). In that capacity, Mr. Dao was responsible for the delivery of the $1.4 billion 2000 Measure B capital program almost 10 years ahead of schedule.
Notable projects led by Dao include the Bay Area’s first express lanes, the Interstate 680 Sunol Express Lanes, the first in a 550-mile regional network of high-occupancy toll lane projects, and subsequent express lanes on Interstate 580.
“I have been at the helm all of these years, but I am well aware that none of this happens without my excellent and passionate staff,” said Dao. “It has been my privilege to serve alongside such hardworking and dedicated people that are cognizant of the value of the good work that we do here at Alameda CTC.”
The Alameda CTC Board has initiated a national search for Dao’s replacement.