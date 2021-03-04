While vaccinations are getting most of the news media attention now, it’s clear from recent remarks from epidemiologists that the injections alone won’t guarantee immunity from the coronavirus.
Masking and adequate distancing, which have undergone more research recently, still must be observed, and perhaps the standards for them should be strengthened, say some epidemiologists.
Vaccinations are effective for reducing the negative health effects for people who get the disease, and can help prevent the virus from spreading in some instances. But people should not be lulled into complacency and think the battle is won, said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) at a White House briefing Feb. 26.
Walensky said that “declines in recent data may be stalling, potentially leveling off at still a very high number. We at the CDC consider this a very concerning risk in the trajectory.”
Walensky said that coronavirus variants emerging in New York and California appear to spread more easily and may become dominant by mid-March. They could already be causing the recent rises in cases.
“Now is not the time to relax restrictions,” she said.
Walensky's observation about the number of cases and deaths fits in with the Alameda County Public Health Department’s overall look at the numbers.
Neetu Balram, the health department’s public information manager, said on March 2 that the county is still in the purple tier, the most restrictive of the categories that govern economic activity of businesses in the state. The next tier is red, or less restrictive.
“We haven’t entered the red tier, but we’re moving in the right direction. We need to meet the criteria for the red tier for two weeks in a row to advance into it,” said Balram. “The pandemic isn’t over, and we need residents, workers and businesses to continue following COVID-19 safety measures we know work: wear a mask, wash your hands and keep at least six feet of distance from anyone you don’t live with.
“Smaller and outdoors is safer, but not without risk. If you were exposed to someone who has recently tested positive or are experiencing symptoms, get tested. When we do move to the red tier, we expect to align with the state on permitted activities and restrictions for that tier.
Renewed Focus on Masks
In the beginning of the pandemic, the N-24 mask was recommended, especially for first responders. Then experts recommended a cloth mask.
Wanting to see people update their masks with those now on the market, the CDC said it will take down a web page that tells people how to make their own masks. The deleted page was posted last year, when the public lacked access to high quantities of masks.
Recent findings from a January “Understanding Coronavirus in America” study indicated that half of Americans don’t wear a mask when in close contact with non-household members.
Dr. Isaac Bogoch of University of Toronto, who studies infectious diseases, said that if a large portion of the population is not wearing a mask in the first place, “then you are having the wrong conversation.”
Looking Forward
Checking in with a longer view to the future, epidemiologist Dr. Larry Brilliant, who lives in Marin County, where he has a medical practice, told the San Francisco Chronicle that he expects mutations of the coronavirus will be around for many years. People will be getting an annual shot to handle COVID-19 mutations for many years, just as regular flu shots in the past were used to defeat the previous, lower impact viruses.
Brilliant said that he predicted the Coronavirus crisis a few years ago, based on what he was seeing then. He thinks today’s vaccines are able to stop current mutations, but there is no assurance about future variations. More vaccine research will have to be done then, said Brilliant.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the epidemiologist at the National Institutes of Health, was quoted recently on National Public Radio as saying that by late spring or summer, he hopes a vaccine will be developed that can work on children under 16 years old, adding more people to immunity.