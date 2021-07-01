As reported last week, Alameda County’s Agricultural Advisory Committee (AAC) on June 22 unanimously agreed to send a solar policy to the Board of Supervisors but didn’t address two significant issues. After the meeting, The Independent obtained statements from those who could not be reached before the June 24 issue deadline.
The motion concerning options to address the Williamson Act failed to gain a majority, meaning no recommendation was provided to the Board. In addition, the Committee didn’t consider a land-use designation policy change that would have created a distinction between east county’s three main land-use designations — large parcel agriculture, resource management and water management lands. The recommendation would have questioned whether agrivoltaics — the use of solar panels to benefit agricultural productions — should be allowed on all three land-use designations in east county or only on the one for intensive ag use.
Opinions on matter were at odds. AAC solar subcommittee member Dick Schnieder said the land-use designation change would have protected natural resources.
“They’re (currently) all zoned the same: agricultural,” he continued. “The policy is saying agrivoltaics can go on any of them, whereas those of us who commented in the negative said, ‘No, (panels) should not go on water management and resource management lands — those are not for intensive agricultural use; those are for protection of natural resources.’ But that’s not what the policy advanced to the Board of Supervisors recommends, and the AAC didn’t even consider it.”
Conversely, AAC member Larry Gosselin said that in order for Alameda County to meet its solar obligation, it will require 12,500 to 25,000 acres of solar arrays. He reported that PG&E does not want to put all of the required panels in urban areas and there are engineering conflicts as well.
“You can’t feed backwards through the grid to the main transmission lines for redistribution,” Gosselin said. “The system isn’t set up to do that; (with) urban solar, the engineering isn’t set up; the political will isn’t set up. PG&E is not cooperating, and what that means is solar arrays are going primarily on agricultural types of properties … that’s the model that’s accepted most readily, and if we move forward with that, the only place to put these panels is in North Livermore, Mountain House and just south of Discovery Bay … Recognizing that intense agriculture can occur throughout the land-use designations, we made a decision that it was appropriate for agrivoltaics to be available for all the land-use designations.”
In addition to not separating intensive agriculture from water and resource management lands, the AAC members did not reach a majority conclusion on whether solar farms can be placed on agricultural land covered by the Williamson Act.
The AAC voted 4 yes, 2 no with 2 abstentions in regard to a solar policy option that would allow landowners to place panels on their property but would also force them to cancel their land’s Williamson Act contract — a state measure that gives property tax breaks to landowners who agree with local governments to keep their land agricultural or open space.
AAC member Darrel Sweet, who voted “yes,” explained the reason he favored canceling the Williamson Act for landowners who wish to generate revenue from solar panels on their land.
“The Williamson Act was designed to tax the property based on its agricultural value,” Sweet said. “If someone is under the Williamson Act, and they cover up their land with solar panels, and they’re going to generate income from solar panels, not as a cow pasture, why should they get taxed as a cow pasture? … I think to cover up your land with solar panels is a commercial venture, even if you run a few sheep underneath to eat the grass.”
AAC member Gerry Beemiller, who abstained, said he would need a better understanding of how much revenue landowners could gain from placing solar panels on their property before making a decision. His fellow AAC member and the other abstaining vote, Chuk Moore, said that while agrivoltaics could be a rational approach, he didn’t feel expert enough to give a solid vote in regard to the Williamson Act.
Gosselin said he voted “no” on the motion, because he found agrivoltaics to be consistent with the Williamson Act based on county rules.
“There are a lot of complicated aspects related to taxation that come forward,” he said. “But more importantly, the idea that agriculture should be punished whenever there’s a combination of value that benefits the agricultural operations — there’s a thought in the Tri-Valley that the efficiency should be punished in some way.”
He said taking away the Williamson Act contract is an example of that.
“Not only that, but in 15 years from now, should we decide that thorium reactors aren’t the best way to generate local power … all of those solar panels are going to come down and the property owners will be left without a Williamson Act that helps protect their properties from subdivision … That is the purpose of the Williamson Act — to protect from subdivision — it’s not to punish people for making money on their property,” he continued.
Sweet countered to say that farmers could have the option to reapply for the Williamson Act if they decide to remove the panels in the future. He also said policies shouldn’t be created based on the chance that a technology might become obsolete.
“These are 30-year, 40-year leases,” he said. “I think you have to assume that they’ll be there for 30 years or 40 years. Now, that might change, but you have to plan for that.”
When it comes to meeting solar demand, Gosselin further said he hoped that the county’s urban neighbors would also come up with solutions and not just let the burden fall on the countryside. He expressed concerns about climate change causing precipitous disasters.
“What we’re seeing is an epidemic, and we’re not at the beginning of it,” Gosselin continued. “There are hard decisions that need to be made. There are people who are going to feel like they’re disproportionately impacted. But the world is dying. That’s not hyperbole. That is an absolute truth.”