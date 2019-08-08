Over 225 people attended a private garden party at the Alameda County Fair on June 28 to launch the Alameda County Fair Foundation, a 501 c (3) non-profit organization whose mission is to raise funds for capital projects and educational youth programs on the fairgrounds.
Attendees enjoyed an evening in the formal gardens with music, food and wine. Sponsors, including Fremont Bank, Butler Entertainment and West Coast Concessions, and private donors helped raise approximately $70,000 for community projects.
Because of the generosity of sponsors and donors, the foundation was able to launch its first project, a state-of-the-art urban farm. Nearly two acres of land were dedicated to develop this hands-on educational experience for Bay Area youth.