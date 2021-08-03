Family Holds Onto Hope in Search for Missing Jogger Philip Kreycik

PLEASANTON — As the search for Philip Kreycik continues, the family has asked that the community join them in holding onto hope.
Since the 37-year-old Berkeley resident — a husband and father of two children — disappeared July 10 after telling his wife, Jen, that he was going for a run at the Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park, several public agencies and hundreds of volunteers have scoured the area for signs of the missing jogger. Local businesses — such as Grocery Outlet, Safeway, Costco, along with family-owned operations — have contributed food to help feed volunteers, while nearby hotels have provided lodging for the Kreycik family as the search continues.
“We have been the recipients of so much kindness and so much courtesy and respect,” said Philip’s father, Keith. “We want the people of Pleasanton and the surrounding areas and all of the volunteers who have helped us through this difficult time to know how much we respect the efforts that they’ve done.”
Jen explained that on the day of Philip’s disappearance, he had planned to stop for a jog in Pleasanton before picking her and the kids (ages 3 years and 10.5 months) up from her parents’ house in Stockton. For the avid athlete, the 45-minute run was considered a short stint. Even though he had never been to the area before, Philip’s mother, Marcia, said her son had plotted it out on his phone beforehand. Police found his car containing his phone and the route he planned to run at the park’s entrance.
“He has a strong mental map,” Marcia explained, noting that it would have been normal for him to leave his phone behind for a run that short.
Search and rescue teams have since employed the use of drones, fixed wing aircraft, off-road vehicles and dogs, which tracked him to the start of the trail but lost the scent.
During a tearful interview with The Independent last week, the Kreycik family still managed to laugh as they recalled stories about Philip and his wild sense of adventure. They remembered the marathons he had completed as a teenager; his adventures to the Canadian Rockies for 10-day biking tours; close run-ins with grizzly bears in Alaska while on expeditions 300 miles from the nearest road; and snowshoe journeys in sub-zero-degree temperature when he had to double back to find members of his team before nightfall. Beyond sports, they also proudly shared that he had been the valedictorian of his private school in Virginia and later went on to MIT.
Jen remembered the moment she met her husband through an outdoor club at MIT, where she was also enrolled. The first 10 hours they spent together was during a hike.
“I think being physically fit and strong is one thing, but he’s also very mentally strong, and I have seen that sustain us again and again in our life before kids and also after kids — there’s a lot of life stresses … but he’s a very mentally strong person — very rational and level-headed,” Jen said. “He really thinks about his actions before proceeding, and he knows the coping mechanisms for different emotional and physical challenges, so I think both the mental and physical abilities are equally important in this case. We strongly believe that he will make it out of whatever situation he’s in.”
She spoke through tears when asked what she wanted her husband to know.
“That we’re waiting for him and to hang in there,” she said. “That we’re looking for him ... and we will find him, but he needs to be strong. His kids are waiting for him.”
Jen further said that Philip loves his garden and growing unique vegetables that can’t be found in a store. She slightly chuckled when noting that he also needs to come home to water his plants, only to tear up again when sharing that she and the children had picked his cherry tomatoes the day before.
“I’m trying to maintain (the kids’) routine and keep family home life as normal as possible,” she continued. “The older one has asked me questions, and (I say) we’re still looking for Baba.”
Keith said that the family feels Philip’s spirit.
“He’s served as a role model for me as a father and a citizen and somebody who cares deeply about making this world a better place,” he continued.
Clare, Philip’s younger sister by 20 months, agreed.
“He's the person that I know who lives by his values the most — he cares so deeply about our planet and our children and just made a lot of sacrifices in order to preserve resources. He had a vision for a brighter future,” Clare said. “His work life and his personal life and his family life were all aligned to that goal.”
She said that through searching for her brother, she’s been flooded with childhood memories of playing in the woods together.
While wrapped in the supportive arms of her family members, Marcia said she wanted the world to know that her son is “enthusiastic, generous, kind-hearted and embraces life.”
“I want to share more of my life with him,” she managed to say. “I think he cares deeply about the world and the people in it, and the friends that have shown up (to help search) have proved that to me.”
One volunteer, Sandy Schneider, joined the search effort by rallying the help of her “Pleasanton Community” Facebook group’s more than 6,500 followers. She called for more residents and businesses in the area — especially maintenance crews that might have been working nearby — to submit any camera footage they might have. She said her team is still requesting volunteers to help canvass the area and beyond.
In the coming weeks, as school begins, the basecamp is expected to move away from Foothill High School to the Alameda Fairgrounds in Pleasanton. Pleasanton Mayor Karla Brown thanked Alameda County Supervisor Nate Miley for his help in securing that location. She further thanked the many volunteers and agencies who contributed.
“The search is not done. We are going to continue to search for Philip until we find him,” Brown said. “This is so incredibly important to our community and obviously to the family who’s so deeply affected. So if you know anything about Mr. Kreycik, please, please, call the police and let them know what you know.”
Those with information are asked to call the Pleasanton Police Department at 925-931-5100.