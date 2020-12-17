More than a year after her passing, former Independent editor Janet Armantrout’s love of animals still has a profound effect on the lives and well-being of local cats and dogs.
To honor Armantrout’s memory and celebrate her love of animals, Armantrout’s family recently donated more than $250,000 to Valley Humane Society (VHS).
As editor of Livermore’s weekly newspaper for more than 30 years, Armantrout created a pet of the week column, which championed VHS’s adoptable dogs and cats and helped many of them find forever homes. In addition, Armantrout supported the organization’s efforts to engage the public through the regular inclusion of stories, news and events in the newspaper.
“I felt Janet’s love of her pets and appreciation of the Valley Humane Society were emblematic of her caring for 'everyman,’ not just the people who are viewed as important,” said Joan Seppala, The Independent publisher. “She spent time talking with these community members and writing their stories.”
VHS officials stated they were honored by this opportunity to further the work that Armantrout was passionate about. The funds will be put to general use supporting VHS’s lifesaving rescue and adoption programs and life-enriching community services, such as children’s humane education, Canine Comfort Pet Therapy and AniMeals pet food pantry.
Since Armantrout’s unexpected death in August 2019, The Independent has continued her tradition of supporting VHS and other community organizations.
Envisioning a world in which every animal is loved and every person knows the love of an animal, VHS creates a brighter future for cats and dogs by encouraging and strengthening the bond between people and pets. VHS rescues and rehabilitates companion animals, champions responsible caretaking, shares pets’ soothing affections with people in need of comfort, and supports and preserves existing pet-guardian relationships.
To learn more about VHS, visit https://valleyhumane.org.