PLEASANTON — The desperate parents of a former Pleasanton woman last seen seven months ago entering the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco have increased their reward for information to find her.
Jay and Kimberly West, former Tri-Valley residents who live in North Carolina, said in a recent video that there has been no activity on 19-year-old Sydney Kaitlyn West’s phone, bank, credit card and social media accounts, but they hold out hope that raising an earlier reward from $10,000 to $25,000 could help them find her. They’ve established a website for tips they hope will bring her home.
“We have a burning desire to bring our daughter home,” Jay West said in the video posted at findsydneywest.com. “We miss her every moment of every day, so please help.”
According to the family’s website, a rideshare driver who drove Sydney to a spot near the bridge at 6:45 a.m. Sept. 30 was the last person to see her. Family members said the driver was cooperative with San Francisco police and is not considered a suspect. Her backpack with personal belongings was found in an area on the bridge where Sydney often visited to take photos, enjoy the view and run.
Her phone was not located, family members said.
A student at UC Berkeley, Sydney was last seen the morning after she had a lengthy conversation with her father, who reported her missing on Oct. 1 after he was unable to contact her.
A San Francisco Police Department spokesman declined to answer several emailed questions about the case, calling it an open investigation in the department’s Missing Persons Detail.
“Since this remains an open investigation, we are not releasing any further details,” Sgt. Michael Andraychak said.
The family’s website said that fog obstructed many of the views from surveillance cameras, making it impossible to know what happened. The bridge was reportedly busy with joggers, pedestrians, bicyclists and commuters.
Poor air quality from nearby wildfires also made views difficult, the family noted.
A former Foothill High School student whose family moved to North Carolina, Sydney returned to the Bay Area to attend Berkeley. When she arrived for her first year of classes, she was still recovering from a concussion she had suffered during the summer. After the COVID-19 pandemic closed the campus, Sydney found remote learning challenging for her and deferred classes until fall 2021 so that she could recover.
Sydney lived with friends in the Bay Area after leaving school.
Since her disappearance, her parents have made videos distributed to the media, offered the rewards, established a website with missing persons fliers to download and purchased a billboard advertisement seeking help.
They also hired a private investigator to probe tips their efforts generated.
“None of them have brought Sydney back to us, and so this is why we’re continuing with the reward and increasing it,” Jay West said.
Sydney’s mother added: “We continue to be so grateful for all the support we’ve received.”
Sydney is 5 feet 10 inches tall, 130 pounds. She has light brown hair and blue eyes.
She was last seen wearing dark leggings, a light teal hoodie sweatshirt and Vans sneakers with a tropical print of palm trees on them. Her hair was in a bun on top of her head; she might have been wearing prescription glasses.
In addition to information about her disappearance, family members posted links on the website to music she had written and covered. A pianist, she loved going to open mic nights in Carrboro, NC and had plans to try to continue with her music, including auditioning for “The Voice.”
Sydney’s songs included the titles “Underdog”; “Leave Your Lover”; “Don’t Call Me Weak”; “I’ll Never Love Again”; “Finding Beautiful;” and “Walk Away.” (http://bit.ly/SydneyWest)
Anyone with information is asked to contact private investigator Scott Dudek at 925-705-8328 or Dudek.associates@gmail.com.