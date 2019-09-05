Neighbors around Jack Williams Park in Livermore were left worried and wondering after federal authorities raided a home on the 1100 block of Catalina Drive on Aug. 20.
Residents in the area reported seeing armed officers, an armored van, an ambulance and local law enforcement blocking the street outside of an apartment building.
“It scared people,” said Sheila Karlson, who lives nearby.
The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Homeland Security Investigations raided a home as part of a firearms investigation, according to Livermore Police Capt. Matthew Sarsfield. Local law enforcement blocked the street for federal agents who arrested a suspect and searched his home.
Although Homeland Security Investigations is an arm of U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Livermore Police confirmed the agents were not looking for people living in the country without authorization.
“There seems to be a lot of false rumors out there that this operation was an immigration raid,” Sgt. Steven Goard said. “This was not an immigration case at all.”
HSI usually deals with cases involving arms and trafficking, human trafficking and counterfeit goods, among other issues.
No further details about the case have been released.