Four graduating seniors have received scholarships this year from the Livermore Filipino-American Organization based on their academic achievement and extracurricular activities.
The group’s top award of $1,000 went to Feoden Soriano, a five-time North Coast Section Scholar-Athlete in cross country and track and field and president of the Robotics Club at Granada High School. Soriano is also a National Merit Scholarship award winner and an AP Scholar with Distinction.
Feoden plans to attend the University of California, Irvine, to study computer science.
Ronel Vasco, an honors student and varsity football player at Livermore High School, received a $750 scholarship. Ronel plans to attend the University of California, Santa Cruz to study engineering.
Destiny-Ciara Yano, a standout in mathematics and music at Granada High School, received a $500 scholarship. Yano plans to attend Los Positas College and major in aerospace engineering, physics, or astronomy.
The Livermore Fil-Am this year also awarded the first Crisanta Gallardo Legacy Scholarship in memory of the first female president of the organization and funded with a $1,000 contribution from an anonymous donor.
That scholarship went to Jeremy Barinque, from Granada High School, based on his volunteer involvement with the organization, including performing two Filipino folk dances, the Subli and Tinikling, at the Filipino Barrio Fiesta at the Bankhead Plaza, the Filipiniana/Flores de Mayo, St. Michael’s Parish Fall Festival, and other events.
Founded in 1967, the organization is dedicated to promoting Philippine culture through cultural, social, and community-oriented programs.