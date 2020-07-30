Units from the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department and Camp Parks Fire and Emergency Services responded to a fire this evening at approximately 7 p.m. The fire burned along the north side of Shadow Cliffs Regional Park, up against the Stanley Boulevard bike path. Check back for an update.
Fire Burned Against the Stanley Boulevard Bike Path at Approximately 7 P.M.
