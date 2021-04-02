Chief Jeff Peters is retiring this week after 31 years with the Livermore Pleasanton Fire Department.
Peters was born in Livermore and attended Livermore High School. After graduating from St. Mary’s College of California with a bachelor’s degree in health science, he joined the fire department as a volunteer in 1990. He was hired as a fulltime firefighter in 1992.
Since then, Peters has served as engineer, captain, battalion chief, deputy chief, and assistant chief. In June 2019, he became the department’s first internal promotion to chief.
His last day on the job was to be Friday, April 2.
“For over three decades of fire service, Chief Peters has served with the highest level of professionalism and has demonstrated extraordinary leadership, particularly during an unprecedented time of a pandemic and wildfires,” said Pleasanton City Manager Nelson Fialho. “His commitment and compassion to service to our shared communities will be long remembered.”
Livermore City Manager Marc Roberts added that Peters “has left his mark on our communities. [He] helped develop the culture and significantly move the department forward. We thank him for his service and will miss him tremendously.
Peters is a graduate of Leadership Pleasanton, Legacy Livermore, and the Alameda County Leadership Academy.
He is a member of the International Association of Fire Chiefs, California Fire Chiefs Association, Alameda County Fire Chiefs Association. Peters also serves on the Alameda County Regional Emergency Communication Center Advisory Board, the Las Positas College Fire Technology Advisory Board, and the East Bay Regional Communications System Authority.
Deputy fire chiefs Joe Testa and Aaron Lacey will serve six-month rotations as interim fire chief while the two cities search for a permanent replacement. Tesla, deputy chief for administration, will serve as chief through September, followed by Lacy, deputy chief for operations.