Firefighters Contain Fire in Livermore's Valley Pool Center

Units from the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department and the Alameda County Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire at an abandoned building in the Valley Pool Center off Railroad Avenue, Monday, March 1, at 6:37 a.m.
Ten engines and trucks from both agencies responded to the incident at the 2000 block of Railroad Avenue. On arrival, 35 firefighters found a boarded-up commercial building well involved in fire.
After an initial survey to ensure that no one was trapped inside the building, firefighters initiated a defensive fire attack. This means that the fire was fought from the exterior and above using large hose lines and aerial ladders. The fire was brought under control after about an hour.
Railroad Avenue was closed between Livermore Avenue and L Street during the fire fight. No injuries were reported. The building suffered a roof collapse during the fire and is believed to be a total loss.
A joint investigation with the Livermore Police Department to determine the cause of the fire is underway at this time.