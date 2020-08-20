As last updated by Cal Fire on Aug. 20, at 12:44 p.m., fires in the Santa Clara Unit (SCU) Lightning Complex have consumed a total of 137,475 acres with 5% containment.
The SCU Lightning Complex is approximately 20 separate fires broken into three zones: the Canyon Zone, the Calaveras Zone and the Deer Zone.
The Calaveras Zone covers Alameda County, Santa Clara County and Stanislaus County.
Within that zone, crews are working to contain the Kilkare Fire, Arroyo Fire, Welch Fire, Ohlone Fire and Reservoir Fire. Evacuation orders were issued Aug. 19 for all of the residents along Mines Road, south of Mile Marker 10 to the county line.
Evacuation centers are set up at Creekside Middle School: 535 Peregrine Dr, Patterson, CA 95363; and Milpitas Library: 160 N Main St Milpitas, CA 95035.
Check back for updates.