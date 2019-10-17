Livermore joins the increasing number of cities around the world with its own Pride event this weekend.
The event, set for 12-4 p.m. on Oct. 19, at the Bankhead Theater Plaza, was the brainchild of Livermore residents Tracy Kronzak and Amy Law Pannu. Holding it in October just made good sense, because Oct. 11 is National Coming Out Day and October is National LGBTQ+ History Month, they said.
“We wanted an event that was uniquely Livermore, but still for the entire Tri-Valley,” Law Pannu added.
The couple first started organizing the event in April, hoping that a few people would come forward to help. “When we posted fliers downtown asking for anyone who wanted a Livermore Pride event to join us in a conversation, we had no idea what would happen,” Kronzak said.
The response was more than they ever expected. “A core group of allies and volunteers appeared out of the woodwork to help bring this joyful event together,” Kronzak said.
Throughout the year, various Pride activities are held across the U.S., from marches to daylong festivals. “We wanted a Pride event that was uniquely Livermore, rooted in connection, community and bridge building, which fit the fabric of the residents of the Tri-Valley,” Law Pannu said.
“We are overjoyed that the Livermore City Council voted to fly the Rainbow flag at City Hall for Pride Day,” Law Pannu said. The flag will be flown from Oct. 18 to Oct. 25.
Pride Day is free and family-friendly. Entertainment includes live music, cheerleading performances by Cheer San Francisco, the Oakland Gay Men’s choir, a comedian, and a children’s activity area where storytelling, and face and rock painting, will be available. The first 1,000 attendees will receive a goodie bag with Livermore Pride Passports to discounts at Livermore businesses and wineries.
“50 years ago, the Stonewall riots were the beginnings of the present LGBTQ+ movement. Every year, it seems as if representation in our society grows stronger, more diverse, and, paradoxically, more divisive,” Kronzak said. “It doesn’t have to be this way.”
Pride Day can help heal those divisions. Kronzak and Law Pannu hope it will become a yearly event and eventually lead to creation of a Livermore LGBTQ+ community center. Contact Livermorepride@gmail.com for more information and support.