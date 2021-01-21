Firefighters from Livermore-Pleasanton and Alameda County fire departments staged a dramatic rescue Wednesday to aid four people whose car crashed off the 580 Freeway near Livermore and rolled down a steep embankment.
According to a post on the Alameda County Fire Department’s Facebook page, the crash involved one vehicle headed east that went off the road west of Grant Line near Stone Cut Overpass. The time was not available.
Video from the scene showed the car suffered extensive damage as it landed at the bottom of the ravine.
Firefighters used nearly 300 feet of rope to rappel down the rocky embankment to get to the car and bring the victims to safety.
Three of the victims suffered traumatic injuries, the post said.
No other information was available.