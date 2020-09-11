Three high school students from San Ramon have organized a virtual fitness challenge, “Stay Apart - Fit Together,” to raise money for Stanford Health Care – ValleyCare.
Jyothikaa Raman, Meghana Nuthi, and Apara Sai Jella are members of ValleyCare Charitable Foundation’s Young Philanthropists team. Their challenge is to virtually walk, run, cycle, hike, swim (or any other physical activity) from the Golden Gate Bridge to Yosemite National Park.
Participants have 30 days from when they register to clock as many miles as they can, while their friends and family members cheer them on by donating to the nonprofit community hospital. As the miles add up, the participants will receive e-postcards to celebrate their progress.
Participants will also receive a bib and a finisher’s t-shirt. Registration is open through Sept. 15.
“During this pandemic, it’s really hard to go to gyms and exercise with friends, but a lot of us have come up with really creative ways to stay healthy and fit,” said Nuthi, a sophomore at Dougherty High School. “I thought hosting a fitness challenge would be a great way to motivate people and connect with each other, while also helping the community.”
Raman also attends Dougherty, where she is a junior, while Sai Jella is a junior at California High School.
The ValleyCare Charitable Foundation formed its Young Philanthropists team earlier this year after hearing from several young people wondering how they could support local “healthcare heroes” during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to foundation President Shaké Sulikyan.
“It only made sense to unite them as a team, so they can pool their efforts for the benefit of their community,” Sulikyan said.
To register, go to www.justgiving.com/campaign/FitTogether.