As a mark of respect for the victims of the tragic shooting at the Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose this morning, President Biden has ordered that all flags are to fly at half-staff until sunset on Sunday, May 30. The City of Dublin sends its deepest condolences to the families, friends, and co-workers of the victims.
Flags Lowered to Half-Staff in Memory of the Victims of the Tragic Shooting in San Jose
Granada High School hosted a varsity boys' soccer game against Amador Valley May 12. The score was unavailable at press time. (Photos - Doug Jorgensen)
