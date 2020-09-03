With temperatures expected to be over 100 degrees this weekend, the California Independent System Operator (ISO) issued a statewide Flex Alert, urging consumers to conserve energy, Saturday, Sept. 5, through Monday, Sept. 7.
The Flex Alert is designed to alleviate the strain put on the state’s power grid. The ISO is asking residents to voluntarily conserve energy, unplugging unnecessary devices and appliances, 3 to 9 p.m., over the Labor Day holiday weekend.
Consumer conservation can help lower demand and could help avoid or diminish the length of rolling blackouts.
Between 3 and 9 p.m., the ISO is urging consumers to:
Set air conditioning thermostats to 78 degrees, if health permits
Defer the use of major appliances
Turn off unnecessary lights
Unplug unused electrical devices
Close blinds and drapes
Use fans when possible
Limit the time that the refrigerator is open
Prior to 3 p.m., consumers can prepare for the Flex Alert by doing the following:
Charge electric vehicles
Charge mobile devices and laptops
Run major appliances, if necessary
Set pool pumps to run in the early morning or late at night
For more information, visit: flexalert.org.