CISO

With temperatures expected to be over 100 degrees this weekend, the California Independent System Operator (ISO) issued a statewide Flex Alert, urging consumers to conserve energy, Saturday, Sept. 5, through Monday, Sept. 7.

The Flex Alert is designed to alleviate the strain put on the state’s power grid. The ISO is asking residents to voluntarily conserve energy, unplugging unnecessary devices and appliances, 3 to 9 p.m., over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Consumer conservation can help lower demand and could help avoid or diminish the length of rolling blackouts.

Between 3 and 9 p.m., the ISO is urging consumers to:

Set air conditioning thermostats to 78 degrees, if health permits

Defer the use of major appliances

Turn off unnecessary lights

Unplug unused electrical devices

Close blinds and drapes

Use fans when possible

Limit the time that the refrigerator is open

Prior to 3 p.m., consumers can prepare for the Flex Alert by doing the following:

Charge electric vehicles

Charge mobile devices and laptops

Run major appliances, if necessary

Set pool pumps to run in the early morning or late at night

For more information, visit: flexalert.org.