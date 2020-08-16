The California Independent System Operator (ISO) issued a statewide Flex Alert, urging consumers to conserve electricity, beginning today through Wednesday, Aug. 19.
The Flex Alert will help alleviate the strain put on the state’s power grid due to the current heatwave. The ISO is asking residents to voluntarily conserve energy from 3 to 10 p.m. for the next four days.
Consumer conservation can help lower demand and could help avoid or diminish the length of rolling blackouts.
Between 3 and 10 p.m., the ISO is urging consumers to:
· Set air conditioning thermostats to 78 degrees, if health permits.
· Defer the use of major appliances.
· Turn off unnecessary lights.
· Unplug unused electrical devices.
· Close blinds and drapes.
· Use fans when possible.
· Limit the time that the refrigerator is open.
Before 3 p.m., consumers can prepare for the Flex Alert by doing the following:
· Charge electric vehicles.
· Charge mobile devices and laptops.
· Run major appliances, if necessary.
· Set pool pumps to run in the early morning or late at night.
For more information, visit flexalert.org.