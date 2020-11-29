Two students in the Foothill High School DECA program in Pleasanton finished in the Top 10 in the California Business Pitch Challenge, which was held virtually this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
DECA is a student organization designed to encourage careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management. The annual Business Pitch Challenge recognizes students who develop a product and marketing strategy. This year, the students recorded their “pitches” for the judges.
Misha Jain, a junior at Foothill who is studying the economics of business ownership, created Nomi, a sustainable makeup product that does not use mica, a mineral mined in India often using child labor. She finished fourth with a business pitch titled “Nomi: End Child Labor.”
Vanessa Gomez, a freshman at Foothill, came up with the Athletic Medicbelt, a skintight belt for athletes designed to carry personal medical equipment such as an inhaler or EpiPen for emergency use.