Two former Alameda County Sheriff’s deputies who directed inmates at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin to throw bodily fluids on other inmates were sentenced Aug. 19 to more than four years in prison.
Justin Linn and Eric McDermott were sentenced in Alameda County Superior Court after each pleaded guilty in July to 11 felony counts, including 10 counts of assault by a public officer and one count of dissuading a witness by threat or force, the District Attorney’s Office said.
The charges stemmed from 2016 and 2017 when, while working in the jail, Linn and McDermott directed two inmates to “gas” at least five other inmates within Housing Unit 2 at the jail.
“Gassing,” prosecutors explained, involves throwing bodily fluids, including feces and urine, on another person.
In return, the so-called “gassers” received special treatment from the deputies, including extra food, supplies and time outside of their cell area.
“These former deputies directed, facilitated, enabled and committed sadistic and terrorizing acts against several men whose protection fell directly within the responsibility of their positions as correctional officers,” District Attorney Nancy O’Malley said in a statement.
“The conduct of these defendants violated the law, and there was no rational explanation for their actions aside from abject cruelty and a disregard for the humanity of the inmates.”
Deputy District Attorney Tim Wagstaffe, who prosecuted the case, called the former deputies’ behavior “egregious.”